| Vehari DPO takes notice, orders post-mortem.

MULTAN - A young man died allegedly af­ter being subjected to torture by police prompting relatives to stage protest demonstration and move application for regis­tration of case against police of­ficials in Vehari on Thursday.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Vehari ordered SP inves­tigations Rubina Abbas to take the body in custody. Complying with the orders, SP Rubina Abbas brought the body of deceased Im­ran Baloch (24) to Luddan Hospi­tal for post-mortem examination.

Deceased’s father Liaquat Ali and brother Allah Ditta told media that Luddan and CIA Po­lice had taken Imran Baloch r/o Daulat Abad, Luddan, in custody on Nov 29 and tortured him at some undisclosed location in girl’s kidnapping case. They said they had handed over Imran to ASI Waqas Ghumman at the of­fice of DSP Sadar in the pres­ence of DSP Muhammad Nasir on that day and had proved his innocence in the case. However, police later handed him back to relatives Liaquat Baloch and Fayyaz Baloch in severely in­jured condition and he died lat­er with injury marks on his head and rest of the body.

Imran’s father Liaquat has filed application with Vehari city police against DSP Sadar Vehari Muhammad Nasir, Saq­ib, SHO Luddan, CIA Incharge Vehari Meher Abbas and ASI Waqas Ghumman for registra­tion of FIR against them.

AIGP DIRECTS SHOS TO PAY RESPECT TO TEACHERS VISITING POLICE STATIONS

Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq Thursday ordered staff at police stations including SHOs to pay respect to teach­ers when they visit the police stations and resolve their com­plaints on priority.

In a statement issued by spokesman, the AIGP said that complainants who visit police stations must also be given due respect adding that there should be proper seating facil­ity for them and they be extend­ed all out help for redressal of their grievances.

He ordered all police officials to be polite in dealing with the public and resolve their prob­lems to earn respect and elevate stature of police in public eye.