KHERSON-In a series of interviews with The Economist, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his top commanders say they expect a new offensive by Russia early in the new year – but are in no mood to compromise on their ultimate goals.

Zelensky repeated that Ukraine’s aim was to retrieve the land it held when it became independent in 1991 — including Crimea.

Days after the Kremlin said Ukraine must recognize new realities, including Russia’s recent annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Zelensky repeated that Ukraine would make no concessions. “If he [Putin] now withdraws to the 1991 borders then the possible path of diplomats will begin. That is who can really turn the war from a military path to a diplomatic one. Only he can do it.”

Zelensky said some 95% of Ukrainian people do not want to compromise on territory. “The issue is deeper than land. No one wants to have a dialogue with these people who unleashed [the war].”

Zelensky said it was “a little scary” to visit recently liberated towns and witness how the occupation had changed people.

“I must admit that this propaganda model of the Kremlin — it works.” It had changed Ukrainians in occupied territories. They were like “astronauts who cannot take off heavy helmets — limiting what they can see to unrelenting disinformation.” The overall military commander in Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzhny, said he expected a new Russian offensive in the new year.

“They [Russian forces] are 100% being prepared,” he said. A major Russian attack could come “in February, at best in March and at worst at the end of January”, he said. And it could come anywhere: in Donbas, where Putin is eager to capture the remainder of Donetsk province; in the south, towards the city of Dnipro; even towards Kyiv.

Ukraine says shelling kills two, cuts power in Kherson

Russian shelling on Thursday killed two people in the southern city of Kherson and left it without power, Ukrainian officials said, in the latest bombardments since its recapture by Kyiv last month.

The deputy head of the president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on social media that Russian forces had shelled the city centre.

“There is information about two people killed. Emergency services are on site,” he said.

The regional governor, Yaroslav Yanushevych, meanwhile said the attacks had left the city “completely without power”. “Heavy shelling of a critical infrastructure facility in the city’s port area is ongoing. At the first opportunity, electricity service workers will begin to restore power,” he added. Russian forces seized Kherson -- which had a pre-war population of nearly 300,000 people -- shortly after invading Ukraine in February.

Ukraine’s army recaptured the city in November in a significant military and symbolic defeat for Moscow.

The ministry responsible for reintegrating recaptured territory said Thursday that 11,000 people had left Kherson since it was recaptured and that most had been evacuated by the government.

Regional officials have estimated that around 100,000 residents remained in Kherson during Russian occupation.

“Unfortunately, constant shelling prevents (Kherson city) from fully restoring normal life,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk was cited as saying by the ministry.

Russian forces pulled back to the opposing bank of the Dnipro river that runs along Kherson and have since been shelling the city repeatedly, damaging key infrastructure.

Tymoshenko said earlier Thursday that Russian attacks across the entire southern Kherson region over the previous 24 hours had left three dead and 13 more injured.