22 new police station buildings likely in provincial capital: CCPO

LAHORE, - A comprehensive review meeting focusing on the implementation of development schemes took place at the Capital City Police Office, chaired by CCPO Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana. The session delved into the progress of ongoing development schemes and welfare projects, specifically addressing issues related to the construction, repair, and upgrading of police stations under the Special Initiative Police Stations Program. In the briefing, it was highlighted that the Special Initiative Police Stations Program aims to construct 22 new police station buildings in the provincial capital. CCPO Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, directed the swift completion of development projects under this program, emphasizing the paramount importance of ensuring optimal public service delivery. He reiterated the commitment to fulfilling the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, focusing on providing modern resources and facilities to police stations. Kamyana emphasized the transformation of Lahore police stations into model establishments adhering to international standards, emphasizing their role as the frontline face of law enforcement. He underscored the mission of providing swift justice to civilians visiting police stations. Notable achievements were highlighted, such as the rapid equipping of Model Police Station Mozang with the facilities of a Special Initiative Police Station and the completion of the Hanjerwall Model Police Station in just seven months. Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that modern professional training, professional growth and best welfare of the police force are the first priority and in this regard priority measures are underway under the comprehensive strategy. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the current leadership has given double departmental promotions in just 11 months compared to the last 15 years due to which the morale of the police force has increased and they are ensuring the performing of their duties more diligently than before. IG Punjab said that last week, 2200 constables were promoted across the province, including Lahore, and the merit-based promotions will continue in the coming weeks. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the force is transferring the benefits of departmental promotions to the citizens in improved service delivery with better performance, high morale and positive attitude.