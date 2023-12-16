3 Pak Navy officers promoted to Rear Admiral rank

ISLAMABAD - Three Commodores of the Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect. According to a press release by the Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral Mazhar Mahmood Malik was commissioned in the Marine Engineering Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1992. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and qualified Masters of Science in Mechanical Engineering from National University of Science and Technology (NUST). During his illustrious naval career, the Admiral has served on various key appointments. His prominent appointments include Fleet Marine Engineering Officer at Fleet Headquarters, Deputy MD Pakistan Navy Dockyard and Chief Staff Officer to Commander Logistics. Currently, Rear Admiral Mazhar Mahmood is appointed as Managing Director Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi. The Admiral is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Similarly, Rear Admiral Shahzad Hamid was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1993. He is a Naval Aircraft Pilot by profession. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad. The Admiral has a vast experience of Command and Staff appointments which include Command of P-3C aircraft Squadron and Commander Naval Aviation. He also served as Chief Staff Officer to Commander North as well as Naval Attaché of Pakistan in the United States. Rear Admiral Shahzad Hamid is appointed as Director General Naval Intelligence in his new rank. The Admiral is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i- Basalat. Furthermore, Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood was commissioned in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1993.