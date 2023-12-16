3 policemen martyred in Tank gun battle

RAWALPINDI - As many as three brave policemen embraced martyrdom on Friday while valiantly eliminating all the five attacking terrorists along with a suicide bomber who attempted to at­tack Police Lines in Tank City, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news re­lease, on December 15, five terror­ists including a suicide bomber at­tempted to attack the Police Lines in Tank City, however, brave policemen offered stiff resistance.

It added that the security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobi­lized to support the police force.

However, during intense fire ex­change with the terrorists, the three brave Policemen, having fought gallantly, em­braced shahadat (martyr­dom). “Effective response of the Policemen is a testa­ment of their unrelenting resolve in the fight against terrorism. Pakistan’s secu­rity forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other law en­forcement agencies to en­sure peace and stability in the country,” the ISPR said.