31 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE - Thirty-one new dengue cases were reported in Punjab on Friday. The latest Health Department data revealed a total of 14,995 confirmed dengue cases across Punjab this year. Total number of dengue cases reported this year so far include 6,917 in Lahore, 2,654 in Rawalpindi, 1,578 in Gujranwala, 1,439 in Multan, and 909 in Faisalabad. Lahore, with an additional 22 cases, continues to grapple with the fever, while Faisalabad reports nine new cases. Meanwhile, Sheikhupura, Okara, and Muzaffargarh reported one case of dengue each in last 24 hours. Currently, 32 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of Punjab, with 15 in Lahore district hospitals. For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the Health Department at 1033.