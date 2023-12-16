As an animal lover, I am deeply troubled by the prevalent issue of animal abuse in our community. There are numerous incidents that I have heard and witnessed, but I will share a recent heart-wrench­ing cruelty. A couple of days ago, my family and I visited a local park where I witnessed a pair of mon­keys chained within a filthy cage. The untidy and unhygienic con­ditions made it difficult for me to stand beside it. The helplessness in the monkeys’ eyes was indescrib­able. The captivating park itself didn’t warrant such innocent lives being caged for publicity.

Animal labour is another high­lighted issue of abuse, particularly with donkeys burdened with loads exceeding their physical capabil­ities. Owners must be mindful of the weight placed on donkeys, en­suring it is within reasonable and safe limits. Beyond these abuses, I draw attention to the conditions of animals in zoo cages. Confined to an unnatural environment, away from their habitats, these ani­mals deserve kindness, respect, and necessary care for their well-being. Unfortunately, Karachi’s zoo animals face various forms of abuse, including inadequate living conditions, lack of proper nutri­tion, and limited veterinary care. They suffer from confinement in small enclosures, restricting natu­ral behaviour and causing psycho­logical distress. Advocating for im­proved animal welfare standards in zoos is crucial to ensure com­passionate treatment and a suit­able environment that promotes physical and mental well-being.

Addressing the issue of animal abuse is imperative. By fostering a culture of compassion and advocat­ing for stricter animal welfare reg­ulations, we can collectively safe­guard the well-being of animals. Let us unite in creating a society that values and protects all living beings.

MAHEEN SAMI,

Lahore.