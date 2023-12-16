As an animal lover, I am deeply troubled by the prevalent issue of animal abuse in our community. There are numerous incidents that I have heard and witnessed, but I will share a recent heart-wrenching cruelty. A couple of days ago, my family and I visited a local park where I witnessed a pair of monkeys chained within a filthy cage. The untidy and unhygienic conditions made it difficult for me to stand beside it. The helplessness in the monkeys’ eyes was indescribable. The captivating park itself didn’t warrant such innocent lives being caged for publicity.
Animal labour is another highlighted issue of abuse, particularly with donkeys burdened with loads exceeding their physical capabilities. Owners must be mindful of the weight placed on donkeys, ensuring it is within reasonable and safe limits. Beyond these abuses, I draw attention to the conditions of animals in zoo cages. Confined to an unnatural environment, away from their habitats, these animals deserve kindness, respect, and necessary care for their well-being. Unfortunately, Karachi’s zoo animals face various forms of abuse, including inadequate living conditions, lack of proper nutrition, and limited veterinary care. They suffer from confinement in small enclosures, restricting natural behaviour and causing psychological distress. Advocating for improved animal welfare standards in zoos is crucial to ensure compassionate treatment and a suitable environment that promotes physical and mental well-being.
Addressing the issue of animal abuse is imperative. By fostering a culture of compassion and advocating for stricter animal welfare regulations, we can collectively safeguard the well-being of animals. Let us unite in creating a society that values and protects all living beings.
MAHEEN SAMI,
Lahore.