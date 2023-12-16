ATC grants police physical remand of PTI ex-MP Umer Tanvir Butt in 12 cases

Rawalpindi-An anti terrorism court on Friday has granted the investigators of various police stations 3 days each physical remand of PTI former MPA Umer Tanvir Butt for his alleged involvement in May 9 violence cases. Rawalpindi police had registered as many as 12 cases under multiple sections including 7 (Anti Terrorism Act) for torching sensitive installations, arson and attacking police officers and cops during protest against arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan in corruption case. According to details, officials of PS City had produced Umer Tanvir Butt before ATC No 1 amid tight security. Malik Faisal Advocate appeared before court of behalf of accused while Additional District Public Prosecutor Rana Sahadat Hussain was also present.

The investigation officer argued before court that the accused namely Umer Tanvir Butt is nominated in a case number 563. He said the accused was involved in torching government buildings including Rescue 15 Office and Metro Station along with a mob equipped with iron rods, sticks weapons, and stones. He said that DSP Waris Khan Tahir Sikandar, SHO PS Ratta Amral Muhammad Riaz, ASI Rehan Khalid and Constable Abdul Qadir suffered multiple injuries during the attack by the accused and mob.

The IO told court the accused not only injured cops and officers but also resorted firing while spreading waves of panic among citizens. He asked court to grant the physical remand of the accused as police wanted to recover the weapons and other stuff he used in attack on cops.

The judge asked the IO that how many cases were filed against the accused police on which he (IO) replied police wanted custody of accused for his involvement in 12 cases. On this, the court sought police record agaisnt the accused. According to police record, Umer Tanvir Butt was nominated in cases registered with police stations City (case number 563); Cantt (836); Race Course (759); New Town (2106); Sadiqabad (2076); Civil Lines (981); Waris Khan (914); RA Bazaar (708); Morgah (397), Wah Saddar (744) and Taxila (940). On this court granted police 3 days physical remand of Umer Tanvir Butt in each case.

Police held Umer Tanvir Butt on December 13 from oustide ATC No1 after 7 months of his disappearance and shifted him to PS City for investigation.