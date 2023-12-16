Balochistan govt blacklists firm for non-completion of public projects

QUETTA - Balochistan government has blacklisted a firm namely Ms Origin Enterprise for inordinate delay in the projects of Levis Training Centre Kuchlak and Dargai Shabozai to Tonsa road project. The Origin Enterprises failed to complete the government projects despite having received the advance payments, said a handout issued by the Communication and Works Department of Balochistan here Friday. The Communication and Works Department had awarded the projects of a 175-km road starting from Dargai Sabozai Loralai district to Tonsa district and construction of Levis Training Centre Kuchlak. However, despite having received the advance payment for initiating work on the projects, the government contractor failed to complete the projects. The firm blacklisted, will be deemed disqualified and will not compete in any government contracts for 36 months.