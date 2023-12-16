Saturday, December 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

BISE issues SSC annual examination fee schedule

Our Staff Reporter
December 16, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  The annual examination of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination under BISE will commence on March 1, next year.

A handout of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary School Examination (BISE) issued here on Friday said the decision has been taken by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC). 

According to the schedule, students may submit forms with a single fee by Dec 22, 2023, with a double fee by January 5, 2024 and with a triple fee by January 13. The candidates can pay a fee alongwith a Rs500 per day fine with special permission of the BISE chairman before 10 days of commencement of the exams, it concluded.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1702620118.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023