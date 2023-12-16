Bolan Mail train to be restored from 25th

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways administration has decided to resume the Bolan Mail train service (3-Up/4-Down) between Karachi and Quetta from December 25, considering public convenience. According to a spokesperson for Railways on Friday, the 3-Up Bolan Mail will depart from Karachi City at 7pm, traveling through Landhi, Kotri, Dadu, Larkana, Dera Murad Jamali, Sibi, and Ab-e-Gum, reaching Quetta the next day at 5:50om. Similarly, the 4-Dn Bolan Mail would depart from Quetta at 10am, arriving in Karachi City at 8:10am the following day. Currently, the train will operate every other day, comprising 2 AC Standard, 4 Economy Class, one dining car, one power van, and one brake van. Additionally, three more coaches will be attached to the train at Sibi Railway Station, making a total of 12 coaches.

TDCP sa ys to set up ‘Dars han Resort ’ at Kartarpur

The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has decided in principle that ‘Darshan Resort’ will be set up in Kartarpur. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has approved the hotel project, connected to the Kartarpur Corridor. TDCP sources told APP that the corporation would build a 50-room hotel for ‘Darshan’ at Kartarpur. Mohsin Naqvi said on Friday the Sikh pilgrims would be provided with the best facilities in Punjab. In a meeting held here, he said he would like to invite the Sikh families from core of his heart to visit Pakistan not only for pilgrimage but alos tourism.