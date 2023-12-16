Saturday, December 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Career canvas

December 16, 2023
Opinions, Letters

In his book “LIMITLESS,” JIM KWIK points out that while we’re always encouraged to learn, we’re rarely instructed on what to learn and how to learn. Many of us aspire to become doctors, engi­neers, or pursue other professions that require effective time manage­ment, concentration, and career counselling to attain our goals.

Unfortunately, students attend schools and colleges where they receive little guidance regarding potential fields and their pros­pects. Firstly, it’s crucial to have qualified teachers in our educa­tional institutions who can men­tor students on the upcoming journey of their academic lives. Secondly, both federal and pro­vincial governments should take proactive steps to organise career counselling sessions for students of various categories. This initia­tive can prove beneficial for all students in their pursuit of per­sonal and professional growth.

Unknown assailants murder lawyer on Adiala Road

ASLAM AZEEM,

Awaran.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1702620118.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023