Career canvas

In his book “LIMITLESS,” JIM KWIK points out that while we’re always encouraged to learn, we’re rarely instructed on what to learn and how to learn. Many of us aspire to become doctors, engineers, or pursue other professions that require effective time management, concentration, and career counselling to attain our goals.
Unfortunately, students attend schools and colleges where they receive little guidance regarding potential fields and their prospects. Firstly, it’s crucial to have qualified teachers in our educational institutions who can mentor students on the upcoming journey of their academic lives. Secondly, both federal and provincial governments should take proactive steps to organise career counselling sessions for students of various categories. This initiative can prove beneficial for all students in their pursuit of personal and professional growth.
ASLAM AZEEM,
Awaran.