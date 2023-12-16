Career canvas

In his book “LIMITLESS,” JIM KWIK points out that while we’re always encouraged to learn, we’re rarely instructed on what to learn and how to learn. Many of us aspire to become doctors, engi­neers, or pursue other professions that require effective time manage­ment, concentration, and career counselling to attain our goals.

Unfortunately, students attend schools and colleges where they receive little guidance regarding potential fields and their pros­pects. Firstly, it’s crucial to have qualified teachers in our educa­tional institutions who can men­tor students on the upcoming journey of their academic lives. Secondly, both federal and pro­vincial governments should take proactive steps to organise career counselling sessions for students of various categories. This initia­tive can prove beneficial for all students in their pursuit of per­sonal and professional growth.

ASLAM AZEEM,

Awaran.