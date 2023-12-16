CICF’s Christmas Fair in Jaranwala To restore faith, hope and trust

On December 16, 2023, The Cecil & Iris Chaudhry Foundation (CICF) organized a Christmas Fair (Mela) to restore faith, hope, and trust among the Christians of Jaranwala. The fair aimed to pacify and show empathy to the victims of the unfortunate incident in Jaranwala that occurred on August 16, 2023.

Hundreds of houses and churches were burnt and looted. Yet, the marginalized and underprivileged Christian community rose and celebrated the feast of the Birth of Jesus Christ. During the fair, representatives from the local administration, social and religious leaders, including Rev.

Bishop Aleem Anwer of the Anglican Church Faisalabad diocese, Major Arshad Nizam - Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army Church, Rev. Fr. Khalid Mukhtar, dignitaries including the SP Jaranwala, and Ms. Michelle Chaudhry, President of the CICF, attended the event and spoke with the participants.

While addressing the participants, speakers appreciated the efforts and work of the CICF and shared their insights. Religious leaders emphasized that, apart from the relief work, there is a dire need for trauma and psycho-social well-being for the victims, especially the children. Hence, CICF's fair is a remarkable effort in this regard. The clergy further stated that, whatever happened back in August 2023, we are all equal citizens of this beloved country, and we have, and we will live here until our lives end.

In the welcome note, Ms. Chaudhry briefed the dignitaries and participants about the work of CICF and Jaranwala relief efforts. 'As a mother, I feel children and women suffered the most, and there has been no effort in this regard. Thus, we thought to do something for them, and even in our relief work, we focused on the children and women. At the CICF, we are not just engaging with the communities but trying our best to change their lives,' said Ms. Chaudhry.

The participants were mainly the victims of the Jaranwala incident and fondly enjoyed the program. In the fair, there were free food stalls for families, games for the children, and a dedicated playing area decorated for the minors to play and enjoy different rides and games. Stalls for women, such as mehndi and face painting, were part of the fun activities of the fair.

A local church group presented a Christmas drama and sang carols to mark the celebration of Christmas. During the program, the participants also cut the cake and greeted each other.

Above all, a great gesture of love and solidarity was expressed by the children of Jaranwala to the children and people of PALESTINE. The children painted their hands on the wall, pledging for peace in Palestine and sharing empathy with the nation of Palestine.