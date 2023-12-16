CM lauds dedication of doctors, nurses

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the 43rd Annual 5-Day International Scientific Conference at King Edward Medical University (KEMU), here on Friday. He visited stalls showcasing innovations by students and teachers, including the Brain Tumour Detector OCT Python and a laparoscopy simulator, developed by the King Edward researchers. He announced dedication of Mayo Hospital’s surgical tower to Prof. Dr. Faisal Masood. Additionally, he announced his intention to recommend Dr. Maqbool Ahmed for a civil award, acknowledging his role in constructing the surgical tower with one-and-a-half billion rupees. CM Naqvi inspected a home dialysis machine and locally manufactured surgical instruments for plastic surgery. He took keen interest in a special machine designed for sciatica pain. Overseas graduates of King Edward Medical College presented him with substantial donations for the medical college and hospital. Graduating doctors contributing to the institution received shields in acknowledgment. Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University, Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister on behalf of students and faculty. The CM emphasized the noble nature of the medical profession and commended the dedication of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff, acknowledging their sacrifices and the risks they face daily. He recounted instances of doctors sacrificing their lives, citing the example of those who succumbed to the Congo virus in Balochistan while treating patients. Naqvi outlined ongoing hospital upgrades, targeting completion by January 31. Notable hospitals like General, Services, Victoria, and Holy Family are undergoing improvements mirroring the model set by Mayo Hospital. The comprehensive upgrade spans an area of 6 lakh square feet across various hospitals. The CM highlighted the renovation of students’ and nurses’ hostels, emphasizing the need for doctors to take ownership for the project’s success.