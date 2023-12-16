CM reviews progress at CBD project site

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a site visit to the CBD (Central Business District) Punjab project, here on Friday. He inspected the road stretching from Kalma Chowk to Walton, closely reviewing the ongoing construction activities. He issued directives to relocate the cattle found on the site and chaired a special meeting at the CBD location. Officials from the CBD provided updates, highlighting the rapid progress of infrastructure development at the CBD Punjab project site. The infrastructure for Lahore Prime CBD Punjab Quaid District has been completed, with significant progress on the construction of CBD Punjab Boulevard from Kalma Chowk to Walton Road, including the initiation of the flyover. Talking to the media, the CM expressed commitment to completing the ongoing work within one to oneand- a-half months. He assured that collaborative efforts with DHA would address traffic issues on Walton Road, and the connection of Walton Road to Main Boulevard is advancing swiftly, with expectations for completion by January 31. Additionally, a new bridge linking Walton Road to Lahore Bridge is in progress, creating a new route from Ferozepur Road, slated to begin construction in the coming days. Highlighting upcoming projects, CM Naqvi mentioned the imminent commencement of work on the T-junction at Garden Town square to alleviate traffic problems. He noted that the Diplomatic Enclave is nearing completion, awaiting NOC from the Foreign Office, and emphasized the quality and speed of CBD’s work on 8 to 10 major projects, assuring timely completion. To a question about smog, he acknowledged the need for comprehensive research, suggesting a more thorough investigation into the causes and timing of smog in Pakistan.