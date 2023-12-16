Cold wave to hit Sindh, Balochistan today

A cold wave is expected to hit Sindh and Balochistan’s coastal areas on Saturday evening after Balochistan received its first snow of winter.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said several areas of Balochistan received the first spell of winter snow. The mountain ranges of Toba Achakzai, Toba Kakari, Ziarat, Kanjoghi and Khwaja Amran were hit by snowfall.

Meanwhile, rain lashed various districts including Chaman, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Ziarat, Muslim Bagh and Chaghi. The PMD said rain will last till Saturday evening in north Balochistan.

The met department added that the western wave would exit the region tomorrow which is causing extreme winter conditions in northeastern and central Balochistan.

“The mercury will remain below the freezing point for two days in north Balochistan,” the met department maintained.

On December 7, amid the prevailing cold spell in the country, Karachi witnessed the coldest night of the winter season as the mercury dropped to 13.5°C, the met department said.