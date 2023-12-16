Saturday, December 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Cold wave to hit Sindh, Balochistan today

Cold wave to hit Sindh, Balochistan today
Web Desk
1:21 PM | December 16, 2023
National

A cold wave is expected to hit Sindh and Balochistan’s coastal areas on Saturday evening after Balochistan received its first snow of winter.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said several areas of Balochistan received the first spell of winter snow. The mountain ranges of Toba Achakzai, Toba Kakari, Ziarat, Kanjoghi and Khwaja Amran were hit by snowfall.

Meanwhile, rain lashed various districts including Chaman, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Ziarat, Muslim Bagh and Chaghi. The PMD said rain will last till Saturday evening in north Balochistan.

The met department added that the western wave would exit the region tomorrow which is causing extreme winter conditions in northeastern and central Balochistan.

“The mercury will remain below the freezing point for two days in north Balochistan,” the met department maintained.

On December 7, amid the prevailing cold spell in the country, Karachi witnessed the coldest night of the winter season as the mercury dropped to 13.5°C, the met department said.

Former PTI minister Humayun Akhtar all set to join IPP

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1702706969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023