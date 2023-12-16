CTD conducts search operation in limits of PS Sihala  

ISLAMABAD - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad Capital Police conducted a search and combing operation at Sihala police station jurisdiction, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens. Following these directives, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Sihala police stations jurisdiction by CTD, QRF and local police teams under the supervision of SP CTD. During the search and combing operation, 47 houses and 50 individuals were thoroughly checked and 10 suspicious persons, 2 former criminal record holders and 5 motorcycles were shifted to Police Station. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations is to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers are directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Police have arrested 12 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hour, he added. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes. During the crackdown, the Islamabad Capital police teams have arrested 12 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hours. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the Islamabad Capital Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, he added.