Daraz, NAVTTC join forces to empower Pakistani youth with e-commerce education

KARACHI-Daraz, Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform, and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) have formally entered a strategic partnership through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on December 11 in Karachi.

The MoU was signed by Hafeez Abbasi, Director General of SS&C, NAVTTC, and Ehsan Saya, Managing Director of Daraz. Aamir Jan, Executive Director NAVTTC, was also present remotely. The collaboration aims at empowering individuals by improving their skills commerce, thereby enabling them to become successful sellers on the Daraz platform and boost entrepreneurship in the country.

This partnership implies NAVTTC’s adoption of a special e-commerce curriculum crafted by Daraz. The curriculum is strategically designed to equip NAVTTC students with the necessary skills to thrive as online entrepreneurs, marking a significant stride in enhancing digital entrepreneurship in the country. Two streams of programs will be offered under the program a beginner-friendly 3-month course and a more in-depth 6-month course, catering to a wide range of learning preferences and objectives.

Daraz extends its support beyond curriculum development by offering complimentary training for NAVTTC teachers to ensure that the educators are adept at delivering this modern curriculum, enhancing the overall effectiveness and reach of the program. Certificates will be awarded to students upon successful completion of the course, symbolizing their readiness to venture into the online marketplace.

“At Daraz, we understand the transformative power of e-commerce in today’s digital age. Our collaboration with NAVTTC is a testament to our commitment to fostering an environment where young entrepreneurs can thrive. We are excited to offer a curriculum that combines practical skills with innovative strategies, enabling Pakistani youth to harness the full potential of the digital marketplace. This initiative represents a strategic investment in the digital future of Pakistan by us. Our dedication lies in opening doors to new possibilities for progress and prosperity, paving the way for a new generation of skilled and confident online entrepreneurs. With this program, we are nurturing the architects of tomorrow’s digital economy.” remarked Ehsan Saya.

Hafiz Abbassi, DG NAVTTC said, “It is NAVTTC’s mandate to empower Pakistan’s youth with the skills necessary to compete in today global and competitive market. This partnership with Daraz is a step forward in this direction. Daraz is a leader in their market, we are certain that integrating their skillfully crafted e-commerce curriculum into our programs, will enhance our educational offerings and directly contribute fostering the digital literacy and entrepreneurial landscape of our country. This collaboration aligns well with NAVTCC’s commitment to preparing the youth of Pakistan for a future that is increasingly digital and interconnected.”.

Both NAVTTC and Daraz are committed to this joint venture, which is focused on developing a robust Ecommerce ecosystem in Pakistan. The goal is to provide extensive training, certification, and resources, equipping individuals with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital marketplace.