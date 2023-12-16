DC opens anti-polio drive in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT - Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat inaugurated a five-day anti-polio drive by administering oral polio vaccine to several children at the premises of his office on Friday.
Among others DHO Dr Abdugul, officials of partners’ organisations were present on the occasion.
Earlier, at a meeting the DC chaired a meeting at his office to review arrangements for the vaccination campaign commencing from Dec 18. Dr Gul briefed the meeting about the preparations, team deployment, establishment of fixed centres and engagement of teachers and religious scholars in the drive to achieve the target of immunisation of the targeted population against the crippling disease.