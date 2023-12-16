DC opens anti-polio drive in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT - Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat inaugurated a five-day anti-polio drive by administering oral polio vaccine to several children at the premises of his of­fice on Friday.

Among others DHO Dr Abdugul, officials of part­ners’ organisations were present on the occasion.

Earlier, at a meeting the DC chaired a meeting at his office to review arrangements for the vaccination campaign commencing from Dec 18. Dr Gul briefed the meeting about the preparations, team deploy­ment, establishment of fixed centres and engage­ment of teachers and religious scholars in the drive to achieve the target of immunisation of the targeted population against the crippling disease.