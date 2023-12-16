Saturday, December 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DC orders for foolproof security around churches

APP
December 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar has directed the police and other security organizations to make special arrangements to provide foolproof security around the churches so that the Christian community members can celebrate Christmas.
Chairing a meeting attended by representatives of the police, local government, district administration held at his office on Friday. He said that efforts be made to ensure areas around churches and neighbourhoods, where the Christian community resides in big numbers, were kept clean and street lights remained in working condition. He also directed the traffic police to make arrangements to keep these areas clear of encroachments for smooth traffic flow. The deputy commissioner said that the electricity utility would also be asked to avoid load-shedding in these areas so that the community members celebrate their festival without any hassle.
SSP SUKKUR VOWS TO FOOLPROOF SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS ON CHRISTMAS ENGAGEMENTS
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Friday has directed the district police to make special arrangements to provide foolproof security around the churches so that the Christian community members can celebrate Christmas properly and with a sense of security.

FFC clinches 1st position among top 25 listed companies on PSX for 13th consecutive year

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1702620118.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023