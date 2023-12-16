Debutant Jamal shines as Pakistan respond cautiously on day two of Perth Test

PERTH - Debutant Aamir Jamal showcased a stellar performance, claiming a remarkable six-wicket haul in his maiden Test, as Pakistan made a cautious start in response to Australia’s total of 487 on the second day at Perth Stadium.

Australia resumed from their overnight score of 346 for 5 wickets in 84 overs with wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on the crease. The two stitched a commanding partnership of 90 before Aamir provided the breakthrough, taking his third wicket of the innings. Carey walked back after scoring 34 off 73, including four boundaries.

Mitchell Starc was the next to return to the pavilion, after getting dismissed by Aamir Jamal for 12 off 23, including two fours. Fellow debutant, Khurram Shahzad removed Marsh, denying the threatening all-rounder a century. Marsh fell after contributing a hefty 90 off just 107, showcasing 15 boundaries and a six.

Aamir Jamal returned to clean up the tail rather tidily. Australian captain Pat Cummins was caught by Salman Ali Agha at slip to complete Aamir Jamal’s five-wicket haul. In his subsequent over, he dismissed Nathan Lyon in a similar fashion to finish with figures of 6-111 with Australia bowled out for 487 in 113.2 overs. Aamir’s fellow pacers all returned with at least a wicket each; Khurram grabbed two while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf got one apiece.

In reply, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq gave Pakistan a solid start with an opening stand that yielded 74 runs. Abdullah was the first Pakistan batter to return to the pavilion. He was caught at leg slip by David Warner off Lyon’s bowling. Shan Masood, playing his first Test as captain, was the next batter in. He took charge from the get-go, getting off the mark with a boundary on the second ball he faced. He batted briskly to make 30 off 43, including five boundaries, before he was caught behind off Starc’s bowling.

Khurram (7 not out, 18b, 1x4), who walked into bat as a night-watchman in the 50th over, accompanied Imam (38 not out, 136b, 3x4s) at the crease till close of play on day two. The third day’s play will resume at Perth Stadium from 0720 PKT.