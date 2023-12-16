Dhai Chaal movie life dream project to unveil truth about Balochistan: Areej Ch

ISLAMABAD - Miss Pakistan and cast member of action packed movie Dhai Chaal, Areej Chaudhry had said that the movie was her life dream project that helped her unveil the truth about Balochistan province which portrayed erroneously by inimical forces as terrorism-hit region. The renowned model and actress who had performed the character of Zolzai, a Pakistani agent in the move Dhai Chaal shared her experience in an exclusive chat with APP on Friday, while performing in the thriller at the screening of her movie for the underprivileged and orphan children here at a local cinema. Ms. Chaudhry said the movie was the first of its kind based on real life events and the arrest of Indian Spy Kulbushan Yadav. The movie’s director Taimoor Sherazi had very meticulously explained the character to her which helped her in performing the persona in its true spirit, she added. “Since my background and training of firearms, I was able to easily use real weapons during the cast of the movie. It really helped me a lot as I was acquainted with self defence techniques and use of weapons so it really added more to my performance of the role assigned to me in the film,” she said. Areej Chaudhry urged the youth particularly girls to watch the movie and seek inspiration from the characters who were imitated from real life events and people who serve the nation invisibly while safeguarding the territorial integrity and frontiers of the motherland. “Balochistan and Pakistan have been portrayed negatively by India at all foras through its propaganda movies. As contestant at beauty pageants the world over, I faced many questions about my country being alleged as a terrorist state but I always used to fight back those accusations with all my rigour and patriotic spirit.