Saturday, December 16, 2023
Dry weather predicted for Sindh

APP
December 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. However, fog and smog are predicted in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki and Padidan during the morning and night hours. The minimum temperature is forecast in the range of 13-15 degrees Centigrade in Karachi, 14-16 degrees Centigrade in Hyderabad, 09-11 degrees Centigrade in Sukkur, 12-14 degrees Centigrade in Thatta, 06-08 degrees Centigrade in Mohenjodaro, 09-11 degrees Centigrade in Dadu, 07-09 degrees Centigrade in Mithi and 12-14 degrees Centigrade in Nawabshah. Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

APP

