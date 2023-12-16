Dutch court clears export of F-35 parts to Israel

THE HAGUE-The Netherlands can continue to deliver parts for F-35 fighter jets used by Israel in the Gaza Strip, after a Dutch court on Friday threw out a case brought by a group of human rights organisations. The district court in The Hague said that supplying the parts was primarily a political decision that judges should not interfere with. “The considerations that the minister makes are to a large extent of a political and policy nature and judges should leave the minister a large amount of freedom,” the court ruled.