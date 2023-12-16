Saturday, December 16, 2023
ECC allows signing of agreements between K-Electric, GoP entities

Imran Ali Kundi
December 16, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday decided to approve the proposal of Power Division for signing of the draft Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), Implementation Cooperation Agreement (ICA), Transmission and Distribution Agreement (TDA), and Mediation Agreements between K-Electric and Government of Pakistan (GoP) entities.
Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar presided over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. ECC took up the matter of approval of the draft PPA, ICA, TDA & Mediation Agreements to be signed with K-Electric. Ministry of Energy (Power Division) briefed the Committee on the observations made by the members of the ECC and provided the requisite additional data on the working of CPPA-G.
After detailed discussion and deliberation, ECC decided to approve the proposal of Power Division for signing of the draft PAA, ICA, TDA & Mediation Agreements between K-Electric & GoP Entities. ECC also directed Power Division to present the matter related to KE’s generation enhancement plan to the CCOE, which should focus on reducing the cost of electricity as well as on the resultant subsidies. The meeting was attended by the Minister for Communication, Railways & Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad, Minister for Power & Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Advisor to PM on Finance Dr Waqar Masood, federal secretaries, and other senior government officials of the relevant ministries.

