Every nursing college should have affiliation with 250-bed hospital: Senate body

ISLAMABAD - The subcommittee of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination has recommended that every nursing college should have affiliation with a 250-bed hospital.
The subcommittee of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination met at the Parliament House here on Friday.
Senator Rubina Khalid chaired the meeting. The focus of the meeting was scrutiny of institutions affiliated with the Pakistan Nursing Council, their ties with hospitals, and the issuance of fraudulent degrees/certificates to nurses. After deliberations, the committee issued recommendations for enhancing the standards of nursing institutions.
During the proceedings, the convener expressed concern about the absence of the Secretary and Health Minister during the meeting. The committee was briefed that minimum clinical hours for nursing students have been increased, a step applauded by the subcommittee. Senator Rubina Khalid raised the issue of accrediting nursing education institutions that do not meet the necessary criteria. The convener directed the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council to identify officials responsible for licensing non-compliant colleges, recommending an urgent inquiry by the FIA.
The committee also proposed revision of the nursing education curriculum in Pakistan and stressed the importance of instilling ethics in nursing students. Additionally, the committee suggested at least one week-long training sessions for inspectors and the inclusion of competent nurses in the Council’s accreditation committee. The sub-committee further recommended that every nursing college should have affiliation with a 250-bed hospital.
The committee welcomed the newly-appointed president of the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council, urging active pursuit of pending issues. They expressed support for the new president and anticipated improved standards in nursing.
Addressing the matter of MSN-qualified nurses with degrees from foreign institutions through online study, the committee listened to representatives highlighting the non-recognition of their degrees by the Council and HEC. The committee directed both entities to collaborate closely to resolve the issues faced by these affected nurses. The committee meeting was attended by Senator Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, officials from the Ministry of Health, and PNMC.