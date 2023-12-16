Every nursing college should have affiliation with 250-bed hospital: Senate body

ISLAMABAD - The subcommittee of the Senate Standing Committee on Nation­al Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination has recom­mended that every nursing col­lege should have affiliation with a 250-bed hospital.

The subcommittee of the Sen­ate Standing Committee on Na­tional Health Services, Regula­tions, and Coordination met at the Parliament House here on Friday.

Senator Rubina Khalid chaired the meeting. The focus of the meeting was scrutiny of institu­tions affiliated with the Pakistan Nursing Council, their ties with hospitals, and the issuance of fraudulent degrees/certificates to nurses. After deliberations, the committee issued recommenda­tions for enhancing the stand­ards of nursing institutions.

During the proceedings, the convener expressed concern about the absence of the Secre­tary and Health Minister during the meeting. The committee was briefed that minimum clinical hours for nursing students have been increased, a step applaud­ed by the subcommittee. Sen­ator Rubina Khalid raised the issue of accrediting nursing ed­ucation institutions that do not meet the necessary criteria. The convener directed the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council to identify officials responsible for licensing non-compliant col­leges, recommending an urgent inquiry by the FIA.

The committee also proposed revision of the nursing educa­tion curriculum in Pakistan and stressed the importance of in­stilling ethics in nursing stu­dents. Additionally, the com­mittee suggested at least one week-long training sessions for inspectors and the inclusion of competent nurses in the Coun­cil’s accreditation committee. The sub-committee further rec­ommended that every nursing college should have affiliation with a 250-bed hospital.

The committee welcomed the newly-appointed president of the Pakistan Nursing and Mid­wifery Council, urging active pursuit of pending issues. They expressed support for the new president and anticipated im­proved standards in nursing.

Addressing the matter of MSN-qualified nurses with de­grees from foreign institutions through online study, the com­mittee listened to representa­tives highlighting the non-rec­ognition of their degrees by the Council and HEC. The committee directed both entities to collabo­rate closely to resolve the issues faced by these affected nurses. The committee meeting was at­tended by Senator Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, officials from the Ministry of Health, and PNMC.