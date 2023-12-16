Saturday, December 16, 2023
Expansion of private educational institutions need of the hour: Minister

Our Staff Reporter
December 16, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Industries, Com­merce, Technical Educa­tion, and Tribal Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, praised Dar-e-Arqam Schools System Pakistan and Al-Ghazali Trust for their educational con­tributions during a na­tional convention at Abbottabad. Acknowl­edging the private sec­tor’s role in national ed­ucation, he urged these institutions to extend their reach to the un­derprivileged districts of the province.

In attendance were prominent figures from Dar-e-Arqam Schools Pa­kistan and Ghazali Trust Pakistan, emphasizing the need to bring qual­ity education to newly merged districts. Dr. Ab­dullah stressed the sig­nificance of preserving traditions and moral val­ues in education for soci­etal progress.

Highlighting the urgen­cy for educational facil­ities in these areas, Dr. Abdullah emphasized that their presence would empower youth to contribute meaningfully to the nation. He assured full government support for these initiatives.

Responding positive­ly, the CEOs of Al-Ghaz­ali Education Trust and Dar-e-Arqam Schools Pa­kistan pledged to expand their networks into the tribal districts. 

They invited the Minis­ter to visit their schools in Lahore for further dis­cussions.

During the Minister’s visit to Lahore, discus­sions centered on assess­ing educational systems and exploring oppor­tunities for expansion into the tribal districts. Currently, Dar-e-Arqam Schools System runs over 700 educational in­stitutions nationwide, catering to approximate­ly 0.3 million students.

