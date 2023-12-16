Expansion of private educational institutions need of the hour: Minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and Tribal Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, praised Dar-e-Arqam Schools System Pakistan and Al-Ghazali Trust for their educational contributions during a national convention at Abbottabad. Acknowledging the private sector’s role in national education, he urged these institutions to extend their reach to the underprivileged districts of the province.
In attendance were prominent figures from Dar-e-Arqam Schools Pakistan and Ghazali Trust Pakistan, emphasizing the need to bring quality education to newly merged districts. Dr. Abdullah stressed the significance of preserving traditions and moral values in education for societal progress.
Highlighting the urgency for educational facilities in these areas, Dr. Abdullah emphasized that their presence would empower youth to contribute meaningfully to the nation. He assured full government support for these initiatives.
Responding positively, the CEOs of Al-Ghazali Education Trust and Dar-e-Arqam Schools Pakistan pledged to expand their networks into the tribal districts.
They invited the Minister to visit their schools in Lahore for further discussions.
During the Minister’s visit to Lahore, discussions centered on assessing educational systems and exploring opportunities for expansion into the tribal districts. Currently, Dar-e-Arqam Schools System runs over 700 educational institutions nationwide, catering to approximately 0.3 million students.