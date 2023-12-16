Fatima Sana’s all-round performance in vain as New Zealand win a thriller

CHRISTCHURCH - New Zealand defeated Pakistan in a thrilling contest by one wicket at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday evening, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. The third game of the series will be played at the same venue on Monday, with the first ball to be bowled at 2 pm local time. Chasing a target of 221 runs to win, New Zealand women’s team lost 13-2 due to brilliant bowling from captain Fatima Sana, leading her side for the first time in the absence of regular captain Nida Dar, who was ruled out from yesterday’s game after being hit on her face in the first ODI and experiencing symptoms of concussion.

At 13-2 in 2.4 overs, Suzie Bates and Maddy Green got together and added a 142-run partnership for the third wicket. Ghulam Fatima, playing her second match on the tour, broke the partnership and went on to clinch three more wickets, putting White Ferns on the backfoot. Ghulam Fatima ended up with match figures of 4-47 in 10 overs, increasing her tally of wickets in the ICC Women’s Championship to 16.

White Ferns had lost 53-7 and were still 13 runs shy of the target when Lea Tahuhu (21*, 26b, 1x4) and Fran Jonas (5*) got together. Both batters added an undefeated 13-run partnership for the final wicket, helping their side achieve the target in 48.5 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan were reeling at 35-4 in 12 overs after being put into bat first, with the last match centurion Sidra Amin getting out for 12. Natalia Parvaiz and Fatima knitted a 90-run partnership for the fifth wicket. After the departure of Natalia (39), wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi joined Fatima in the middle, and the pair stitched a 65-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Najiha scored a 38-ball 32, which included three fours.

Fatima led from the front and scored her second half-century in her 34th ODI. Fatima’s unbeaten 90 off 104 – also her highest score in this format – included seven fours and a six. Her innings helped the touring side post 220 all out in 50 overs. For White Ferns, captain Sophie Devine 3-25 and also completed her 100 ODI wickets. Molly Penfold and Jonas each took two wickets.