Saturday, December 16, 2023
FFC clinches 1st position among top 25 listed companies on PSX for 13th consecutive year

PR
December 16, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-FFC has been declared as first for 13th consecutive time amongst the top 25 listed companies for the year 2022 in a ceremony held at Karachi. Brig Irfan Khan (Retd), Company Secretary and Syed Imran Rizvi, Manager Corporate Affairs represented FFC at the occasion. 
The award was received by Brig Irfan Khan from H.E. Mr. Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan. Brig Irfan Khan (Retd) stated that this award is the recognition of FFC’s excellence in corporate and financial performance that speaks of highest standards of professionalism and dedication of our all stakeholders and particularly the unwavering  trust and confidence of our worthy shareholders in FFC’s leadership and management.

PR

