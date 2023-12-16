Fuel Relief

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s recent address to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly unequivocally delineated the ground realities and unwaveringly reaffirmed Pakistan’s unyielding support to the Kashmiri people. His assertions ring true, resonating with undeniable accuracy in shedding light on the deep-rooted issues plaguing the region.

Kakar’s characterisation of India as “the world’s largest hypocrisy” starkly contrasts the proclaimed values of democracy, secularism, and diversity with the grim actuality of minority marginalisation and state-sponsored actions. This critique strikes a chord, aligning with statistics and documented reports that reveal the harrowing human rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). Thousands have faced forced disappearances, injuries from pellet guns, and egregious cases of women’s molestation, facts often overshadowed by India’s propagated image of democratic principles.

The Prime Minister’s pointed critique of the Indian Supreme Court’s endorsement of unilateral measures in Kashmir raises legitimate concerns about justice and the suppression of Kashmiri voices. His stance resonates with the United Nations’ unimplemented resolutions, highlighting the continuous disregard for international agreements by the Indian government. This further reinforces concerns regarding India’s commitment to the rule of law and the UN’s mandates.

Kakar’s steadfast commitment to Pakistan’s core interests, despite economic challenges, showcases an unwavering resolve. His call to halt human rights abuses, repeal emergency laws, and grant access to international bodies and media reflects an ethical stance rooted in the pursuit of justice. This commitment remains a testament to Pakistan’s principled stand on the Kashmir issue, asserting that Kashmir’s fate is intertwined with Pakistan’s identity.

The Caretaker Prime Minister’s evocative reminder that “Muzaffarabad is not Gaza, and Delhi is not Tel Aviv” underscores the unique context of the Kashmir issue. This emphasises the distinctiveness of the struggle, highlighting the disparities between the ongoing conflicts and the need for a nuanced approach in addressing the Kashmir predicament. It’s time for the international community to heed this call, acknowledge the ground realities, and work towards a resolution that respects the rights and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.