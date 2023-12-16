Funeral prayers of cops martyred in Tank police lines attack offered

TANK - The funeral prayers of two police per­sonnel who were martyred during an attack by unidenti­fied terrorists on police lines in Tank, were offered here Friday. According to a po­lice spokesman, the funeral prayers of Assistant Sub-In­spector (ASI) Gohar Zaman and Constable Ehsan were offered with full official pro­tocol and honour which was attended by Regional Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti, Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib, serving and retired officers, relatives, journalists and a large number of people from different segments of the so­ciety. A contingent of police presented a guard of honour to the martyred police per­sonnel while special prayers were also offered for the departed souls. Coffins of the police martyrs Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gohar Zaman and Constable Ehsan were dispatched to their na­tive towns for burial.