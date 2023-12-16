Gang busted; 3 thieves arrested

RAWALPINDI - In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested three thieves including ringleader besides recovering cash Rs 450,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Dhamial Police arrested three accused namely Shakeel alias Shooter, ringleader, Murad and Suleman, who were wanted in different cases. The accused were also involved in cattle theft cases. He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Dhamial Police Station on the directives of SP Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members including the ringleader.