Gang of gamblers busted in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT - Police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang of gamblers and attested over a dozen sus­pects during a raid in Mamakhel area of Nau­rang Town.

A police official said that the action was tak­en on the directives of Lakki Marwat DPO Tariq Habib who had received information about the illegal activity.

“When the party of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak Police Station reached near the village, the suspects tried to escape the place,” he maintained. He said that the cops overpow­ered 13 gamblers and shifted them to the po­lice station.

The official said that the arrested suspects included Sadamullah, Tahirullah, Sibghatullah, Mazharullah, Zenatullah, Muhammad Umar, Umargul, Tahir Khan, Jalal Khan, Suleman Khan, Adil, Farman and Abidullah.

He said that some arrested men belonged to Bannu, Karak and North Waziristan districts and police seized a dog and two roosters from them. “A case has been registered against the arrested men and further investigation is un­derway”, he added. In separate action, Lakki police arrested two bike thieves and recovered two stolen motorcycles from them. The police official said that the arrested suspects identi­fied as Attaur Rehman and Hamidullah were active members of a bike lifting gang.

“During initial interrogation, the arrested men confessed their involvement in bike lift­ing incidents,” he claimed.