Gold rate up by Rs300 per tola  

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs218,600 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs218,300 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs257 to Rs187,414 from Rs187,157 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs171,796 from Rs171,561, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 to Rs2,670 whereas that of ten-gram silver went up by Rs24.16 to Rs2,289.09. The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2055 from $2052, the Association reported.