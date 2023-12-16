Govt working to cut power tariffs, says minister

ISLAMABAD - The Caretaker Government is working on electricity tariff re­duction by modifying the exist­ing electricity tariff structure and will revise the tax compo­sition in the power bills. Care­taker Minister Mohammad Ali while talking to media here yes­terday said that work on new electricity tariff structure will be completed by next month.

Earlier, briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Pow­er, the Minister said the exist­ing electricity tariff is creat­ing problems for the industry. Electricity rates for industry in Pakistan are up to $0.16/unit, while in other countries of the region it is $0.09/unit. The Sen­ate Committee on Power met with Senator Azam Nazir Tarar in the chair discussed the mat­ters related to Power Divison, Discos, NTDC etc. The minister informed the committee that they are working on the reduc­tion of Electricity tariff. They are working to fix the existing electricity tariff structure and will also revise the tax compo­sition in the power tariff.

The electricity tariff system has to be made effective. “We have to reduce the power cost. Capacity payment will have to be reduced.” The minister said that demand for electricity will increase if rates decrease.

He said that efforts are be­ing made to reduce the circular debt. Subsidies have to be re­moved and legal changes have to be made in this regard. Pri­vate sector experts have to be included in the power sector, the minister said. It has also been under consideration that Discos will bring in people from the private sector, he informed.

Regarding the agreement with IPPs, the Minister said that there is no point in talking about past mistakes. In the past, agreements were signed in dol­lar indexation with high profit, he added. Now we should not go on revisiting these past mis­takes, he added. He said that ca­pacity payments make up to 60% of the electricity rates.

Meanwhile, talking to media the Energy Minister said that that LNG cargo has been pur­chased for January. Gas sup­ply will be better in January, he added. When asked that if the officials of the Power Divi­sion involved in the overbilling of the consumers, the Minister said this perception is wrong.

How an employee will get benefit from sending additional electricity bills? he asked. The Ministry is not involved in send­ing additional bills, the minister claimed and argued that what will be the benefit of an employ­ee by sending a bill for 33 to 34 days instead of 31 days?

Officials of the Power Division informed the committee that electricity from net metering has reached 1200 MW. The circu­lar debt of the power sector has increased over Rs 2500 billion, they said. Managing Director PPIB said that in summer, elec­tricity demand goes up to 28000 MW. Today, power consump­tion is up to 12000 MW, the of­ficial said. By June 2023, the Cir­cular debt of the power sector was Rs 2310 billion, official said. The government will try to keep the circular debt at the level of Rs 2310 billion during 2023-24. It has also been assured to the IMF that the Circular Debt will not go above Rs 1310 billion, the official said. The official said that there are Rs 113 billion electric­ity arrears towards the provinc­es. It was also informed that the government has collected more than Rs 52 billion during the on­going anti-electricity theft.