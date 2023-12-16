Gwadar Trade & Investment Forum from Monday

ISLAMABAD - Gwadar Trade and Investment Forum 2023 is all set to be held from December 18-19 at the newly inaugurated Huafa Exhibition Centre in Gwadar Free Zone.

Co-organised by China Overseas Ports Holding Company and Gwadar Port Authority, the expo is the third of its kind in Gwadar.

The first day of the event will feature blue economy while the second day will highlight the potential of petrochemical business in Gwadar Free Zone.

To tap the potential of aqua culture, fish farming and fish processing, Haixintian Pelagic Fisheries Company Limited will promote the sector through the event.

It has already planned to establish a cold storage in Gwadar Free Zone, perhaps one of the largest in Pakistan, with a capacity of 5000 metric tons and equipped with state of the art machinery with an ob­jective to cater to international transhipment and aqua culture needs of the international market.

East Sea Group has already submitted its proposal to establish a petrochemical complex in North Free Zone. On the platform of this forum, significance of this sector will be highlighted not only for Pakistan but the whole region.

Other panellists from Pakistan State Oil and Paki­stan Refinery Limited will also underscore the pros­pects of this industry in the Free Zone.