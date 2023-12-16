Saturday, December 16, 2023
HEC permits IUB to start 4 PhD, 3 MPhil programmes

Our Staff Reporter
December 16, 2023
BAHAWALPUR  -  The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has permitted the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) to start four PhD and three MPhil programmes, here Friday.

Director of Advanced Studies and Research Board Prof Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha said, “HEC has issued permits for PhD Geography, PhD Education Leadership and Management, PhD Artificial Intelligence, and PhD in Animal Breeding and Genetics in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.”

Similarly, the Islamia University has been permitted to start MSC Honours Agriculture Horticulture, MPhil Botany and MPhil Computer Science in Bahawalnagar campus.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of the IUB Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar thanked the HEC for allowing these programmes and felicitated the efforts of the Director of Advanced Studies and Research Board Prof Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha. 

On the occasion, the VC congratulated the deans, Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Prof Dr Irshad Hussain, Prof Dr Dost Muhammad Khan, Prof Dr Muhammad Khalid Mansoor, Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain Turabi and Director of Bahawalnagar Campus Dr Rafaqaat Ali and heads of Teaching departments Prof Dr Sher Muhammad Malik, Dr Abid Hussain Shahzad, Prof Dr Muhammad Nafees, Dr Wareesa Shafiq, and Prof Dr Musarat Abbas Khan.

Our Staff Reporter

