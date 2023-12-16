Honouring Bravery

The recent unanimous passage of a resolution by the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly, urging the government to confer a civil award upon Roshan Bibi, embodies a powerful acknowledgment of extraordinary bravery. Roshan Bibi, a 28-year-old woman, faced an unparalleled test of courage during a harrowing terrorist attack on a passenger bus in Chilas. Her selfless act, enduring six bullets to shield her family, exemplifies the unwavering human spirit in the face of adversity.

Roshan Bibi’s astounding courage in protecting her two children and husband amid a barrage of bullets stands as a testament to resilience and selflessness. Her unwavering determination to shield her loved ones from harm, despite sustaining severe injuries, showcases the depth of human bravery. This act not only saved lives but also served as an inspiring example of exceptional courage, a quality that embodies the true essence of heroism.

It is crucial to commend the assembly members, particularly the six women who jointly moved the resolution, for rightfully acknowledging Roshan Bibi’s selfless sacrifice. Their initiative highlights the significance of recognising and honouring acts of bravery that often go unnoticed. Additionally, the commendation of the bus driver, who sacrificed his life to protect passengers, underscores the collective valor displayed during this tragic incident.

Beyond honouring individual acts of bravery, this gesture sends a robust message of solidarity and appreciation for those who demonstrate extraordinary courage in perilous situations. It’s a beacon of hope and recognition for individuals like Roshan Bibi and the bus driver, symbolising a collective stand against terrorism and violence. The unanimous resolution not only underscores the assembly’s recognition of Roshan Bibi’s exceptional courage but also calls for official acknowledgment through a civil award. The assembly members’ firm stance reflects a collective desire to honour and celebrate bravery in the most adverse circumstances.

It is imperative that the government heeds this call and bestows the well-deserved civil award upon Roshan Bibi, setting a precedent to honour and recognise acts of bravery across the nation. The gesture to confer a civil award symbolises not just an individual’s bravery but the strength and unity of an entire society in honouring acts of extraordinary courage.