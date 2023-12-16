ICP introduce Digital License Management System  

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directive of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the CPO Safe City/ Traffic has introduced a Digital License Management System (DLMS), a public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that this system integrates data on suspects and e-challan defaulters which aims to apprehend offenders and ensure the payment of fines by e-challan violators.

The Safe City Command and Control Center has sent a list of 145 violators to Police Khidmat Center and traffic offices, where 82 violators visited traffic offices to settle their 995 e-challans, while the licenses of the remaining 63 violators were suspended. CPO Safe City/ Traffic stated that the newly updated Digital License Management System became fully operational on Tuesday, December 13, 2023. Furthermore, violators who fail to pay their e-challans will face legal consequences and facilities provided by the police will be withheld. Additionally, Safe City’s new Brief Cam alerts and cameras are being used to trace the vehicles of e-challan violators to fulfill legal requirements. Citizens can check their e-challans on the Islamabad Capital Police official website by entering their vehicle registration number. Violators can also pay their challan through the Jazz Cash mobile app or the JS Bank wallet. Failure to pay the fines will result in strict legal action against the violators. “Ensuring peace, security, and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens in Islamabad is among the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital Police.”