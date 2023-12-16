IGP Raja assures justice to family of NED student killed by robbers

KARACHI-The Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, convened with the parents of Syed Murtaza Hussain, a NED University student who tragically lost his life in a recent robbery.

The meeting took place at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi, where IGP Sindh also checked on the condition of the deceased’s injured brother. Expressing deep condolences and empathy, IGP Sindh assured the grieving parents of the police’s commitment to conduct a thorough investigation, ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice.

During the meeting, DIGP - East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar and SSP Investigation Ameer Saud Magsi updated the IGP on the ongoing progress in the case’s investigation. Emphasizing the utilization of modern techniques and collected evidence, the police officials affirmed their dedication to swiftly resolving the case and bringing the culprits to account.

Sindh IGP extended prayers for the departed soul and the swift recovery of the deceased student’s injured brother. The father of the late student shared poignant memories, highlighting his son’s exceptional academic achievements, describing him as a brilliant and accomplished student from school to university, earning a gold medal for his excellence.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Friday officially sanctioned the implementation of the E-Sheet application, marking a significant leap toward digitizing administrative processes within the Sindh Police. In a meeting chaired by IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, the necessity for inventive administrative solutions within the police force was underscored, according to spokesman for Sindh Police. The E-Sheet application aims to streamline data management, encompassing tasks like appointments, transfers, postings, disciplinary actions, and more.

DIGP - Establishment Sindh, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, shed light on the application’s modern and user-friendly features, enabling direct resolution of challenges faced by police personnel. Moreover, the app will serve officers in remote areas, eradicating the need for physical visits to respective offices.

Initially tested in the South Zone and SSU, where it effectively resolved 90% of administrative issues, the application is now accessible to all Sindh Police personnel.

Key features of the E-Sheet app include an automatic status update system for applicants’ complaints, with a tracking option. Digitization of staff data and WhatsApp-like communication facilities for district officers and their teams will enhance efficiency. A comprehensive training program, starting with 500 staff members focusing on HRMIS, will commence, followed by training for the entire police force.

IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja stressed the app’s user-friendliness and practicality for Sindh Police employees, envisioning a cohesive administrative system that enhances performance in both field and office duties. The E-Sheet application is available for download on Google and iOS platforms.

Various high-ranking officials, including Additional IGP - Karachi, Additional IGP Special Branch, DIGPs - Traffic, SPU, CTD, Security, Admin, CIA, DL Branch, Zonal DIGPs, District SSPs of Karachi, participated in the meeting, with other police range DIGPs and concerned SSPs joining via video link.