IHC directs ECP to notify 2 NA seats delimitation afresh

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Fri­day directed the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) to notify the delimitation of two National Assem­bly (NA) constituencies afresh.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Fa­rooq conducted hearing of a petition moved by Ijaz Mehmood through his counsel Umar Ejaz Gillani Advocate and cited the ECP as respondent.

The IHC bench said in its order, “De­cision of ECP to the extent of Constitu­encies NA-35 & NA-36 is set aside and the matter is referred back to the ECP, which shall decide the issue afresh after hearing everyone concerned.” The petitioner had moved the court against the decision dated 26.11.2023 passed by Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) with respect to National Assembly Constituencies NA-35 and NA 36 of District Kohat.

The counsel for the petitioner con­tended that impugned decision is in violation of the provisions of section 20(3) of the Elections Act, 2017 (the Act) as well as proviso to it incorpo­rated through 2nd Amendment Act, 2023 and Rules 10 & 11 of Election Rules, 2017 (the Rules). He submit­ted that with respect to the varia­tions in the two seats of the Assem­bly, same can be +5% or -5%, but here in the variation in the seats is much more inasmuch as popula­tion of NA-35 is 1,234,661, whereas of the other areas, it is much less or even in some cases, is higher. The petitioner submitted that variation can be brought within the range, if certain area is carved and joined with NA-36, which is cross-dis­trict constituency and would make the variation in accordance with law. He added that if the proposal is accepted then population of NA-36 would be 1,062,463 and would comprise of Hangu, Orakzai & Dera Adamkhel and population of NA-35 Kohat would be 1,088,616.