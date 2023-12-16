IMF’s forecast

The alarming and sombre fore­cast from the IMF has left the Pakistani public in shock regarding the country’s debt situation. The IMF predicts that Pakistan’s debt will soar to 82 trillion rupees by the end of the next fiscal year on June 30. Furthermore, if the current con­ditions persist, the debt is project­ed to climb to 92.24 trillion rupees by the fiscal year 2024-25.

Pakistan grapples with the for­midable challenge of managing the IMF’s debt burden and has been sluggish in addressing this pressing issue. The repercussions extend to significant losses in the economy, stock market, foreign investment, and other persistent problems throughout the year at­tributed to the IMF debt.

Due to the substantial increase in Pakistan’s debt, the IMF has de­clared a reduction in development spending at both the provincial and federal levels. At the feder­al level, development funding has been slashed from Rs 843 billion to Rs 782 billion for the current fiscal year. Similarly, for provincial development programs, the IMF has mandated a decrease from Rs 1440 billion to Rs 1325 billion in the ongoing fiscal year.

The IMF’s goal of curbing devel­opment spending may yield posi­tive results and contribute to the successful management of Paki­stan’s development and IMF debt.

QAMBER AZEEM,

Turbat.