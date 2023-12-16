In US visit, General Asim calls for resolving Kashmir issue

Pak Army Chief calls on key US govt, military officials n Counterterrorism cooperation, defence collaboration identified as core areas of Pak-US cooperation n Meets Tanweer Ahmed who donated $9m for NUST.

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) called on key US government and military officials during his ongoing visit to US includ­ing, Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State, General Llyod J. Austin (Retired), Secretary of Defence, Victoria Nuland, Deputy Secretary of State, Jonathan Finer, Deputy National Security Ad­viser and General Charles Q Brown, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR), “matters of bilateral interests, global and regional se­curity issues, and ongoing con­flicts were discussed during the meetings.” Both sides agreed to continue engagement for explor­ing potential avenues of bilateral collaboration in pursuit of shared interests. During the meetings with defence officials, counter­terrorism cooperation and de­fence collaboration were identi­fied as core areas of cooperation. Both sides reiterated the intent to increase interaction and explore ways to expand the scope of mu­tually beneficial engagements.

COAS underscored the impor­tance of understanding each oth­er’s perspectives on regional se­curity issues and developments affecting strategic stability in South Asia. In this context, COAS especial­ly highlighted the importance of re­solving the Kashmir Issue in accor­dance with international law and relevant UNSC resolutions.

COAS also interacted with the Pakistani overseas community. In a reception hosted by Embassy of Pakistan, COAS met members of the Pakistani community. COAS appreciated the positive role be­ing played by Pakistani overseas community towards the country’s progress and development.

During interaction, topics of varying dimensions were dis­cussed and COAS appreciated ef­forts of Pakistani Diaspora. He also welcomed and encouraged the diaspora to invest through SIFC which is already yielding success in various dimensions.

COAS also highlighted that US is the largest export market for Pa­kistan constituting 21.5 percent of our total exports and dispelled rumours about special screening, denial of visas and detentions.

Army Chief said “Pakistani dias­pora anywhere around the world is held in high regard as they are ambassadors of Pakistan and con­tribute significantly to Pakistan in varying domains.”

Members of the Pakistani com­munity expressed their pride in role and contributions of Paki­stan Army towards well being of Pakistan.

COAS extended good wishes to the complete Pakistani commu­nity in their efforts. He also met Mr Tanweer Ahmed who gra­ciously had donated $9 million for NUST in the field of IT devel­opment in Pakistan. COAS appre­ciated him and said Pakistan is proud of heroes like him.