Saturday, December 16, 2023
Inaugural Goalkeeper Coaching Clinic concludes  

STAFF REPORT
December 16, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Under the guidance of Ahsanullah Khan, the Women’s National Team Goalkeeper Coach, the basic goalkeeper coaching clinic has concluded in Lahore. Haroon Malik, Chairman of PFF NC, distributed certificates among the participants. The primary objective of organizing a fundamental goalkeeper coaching clinic is to equip coaches with the essential technical skills required for effective goalkeeping. Upon completion of the clinic, each coach will have the potential to train goalkeepers as per international standards and best practices. 

After the conclusion of the clinic in Lahore on Friday, it will be hosted in Islamabad on 17 and 18 December, Peshawar on 20 and 21 December, Quetta on 23 and 24 December and Karachi on 26 and 27 December. The clinic aims to accommodate 8 to 12 participants from each city, encompassing both male and female coaches.

STAFF REPORT

Sports

