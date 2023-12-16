Inflation-hit Serbia heads to polls after months of protests

BELGRADE-Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will not be on the ballot in Sunday’s parliamentary and local elections, but the contest is nevertheless a referendum on his government amid soaring inflation and months of protests. After more than a decade in power, Vucic’s right-wing populist Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) looks likely to extend its rule, according to polls, despite hard-fought municipal races in the capital Belgrade. Serbians have been battered by rising prices, with inflation hitting roughly 12 percent. “The situation in the country is not ideal... I know your life is hard, that you have problems,” Vucic told supporters at a campaign rally last week. To blunt the hard edges of inflation ahead of elections, he unleashed a torrent of state spending -- boosting pensions and handing out cash to the elderly. The policies appear to be paying off, with the SNS forecast to secure at least 40 percent of the vote, which would pave the way for victory for Vucic and his allies.