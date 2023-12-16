Saturday, December 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Inflation-hit Serbia heads to polls after months of protests

Agencies
December 16, 2023
International

BELGRADE-Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will not be on the ballot in Sunday’s parliamentary and local elections, but the contest is nevertheless a referendum on his government amid soaring inflation and months of protests. After more than a decade in power, Vucic’s right-wing populist Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) looks likely to extend its rule, according to polls, despite hard-fought municipal races in the capital Belgrade. Serbians have been battered by rising prices, with inflation hitting roughly 12 percent. “The situation in the country is not ideal... I know your life is hard, that you have problems,” Vucic told supporters at a campaign rally last week. To blunt the hard edges of inflation ahead of elections, he unleashed a torrent of state spending -- boosting pensions and handing out cash to the elderly. The policies appear to be paying off, with the SNS forecast to secure at least 40 percent of the vote, which would pave the way for victory for Vucic and his allies.

FFC clinches 1st position among top 25 listed companies on PSX for 13th consecutive year

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1702620118.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023