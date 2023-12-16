Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities observed

PESHAWAR - A vibrant event unfolded on Friday at the Hope Special Children School in Nowshera, operating under the auspices of the Pakistan Army, in honor of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
The children showcased their talents by presenting Naat, the national anthem, and songs, along with captivating tableaus, expressing boundless love for their motherland.
Adding a patriotic touch, the children ceremoniously hoisted the national flag, infusing the event with a burst of color. Encouragingly, participants noted that the active involvement of these special children in various activities reflects their resilience, transcending any limitations posed by physical disabilities.