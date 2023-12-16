Saturday, December 16, 2023
Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities observed

December 16, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  A vibrant event unfolded on Fri­day at the Hope Special Children School in Nowshera, operating un­der the auspices of the Pakistan Army, in honor of the Internation­al Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The children showcased their tal­ents by presenting Naat, the national anthem, and songs, along with cap­tivating tableaus, expressing bound­less love for their motherland.

Adding a patriotic touch, the children ceremoniously hoist­ed the national flag, infusing the event with a burst of color. Encour­agingly, participants noted that the active involvement of these special children in various activities re­flects their resilience, transcend­ing any limitations posed by phys­ical disabilities.

