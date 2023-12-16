Saturday, December 16, 2023
Interior minister Bugti resigns to contest polls

Imran Mukhtar
December 16, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Caretaker Interi­or Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bug­ti has resigned from his posi­tion as part of his plan to contest election on a provincial assem­bly seat of Balochistan. Bugti is the potential candidate of chief minister Balochistan on the plat­form of his party - Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), the sourc­es aware of the development informed The Nation. Accord­ing to official sources, Caretak­er Prime Minister Anwaarul-ul-Haq Kakar accepted resignation of Bugti on Friday. The caretak­er interior minister had sent his resignation to the premier on December 13. Under the law, it was mandatory for him to re­sign as caretaker interior min­ister before the announcement of election schedule if he wants to contest the polls. Bugti is also an elected Senator on the ticket of BAP and his six-year term will end in March 2027.

