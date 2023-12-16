Interior minister Bugti resigns to contest polls

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has resigned from his position as part of his plan to contest election on a provincial assembly seat of Balochistan. Bugti is the potential candidate of chief minister Balochistan on the platform of his party - Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), the sources aware of the development informed The Nation. According to official sources, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-ul-Haq Kakar accepted resignation of Bugti on Friday. The caretaker interior minister had sent his resignation to the premier on December 13. Under the law, it was mandatory for him to resign as caretaker interior minister before the announcement of election schedule if he wants to contest the polls. Bugti is also an elected Senator on the ticket of BAP and his six-year term will end in March 2027.