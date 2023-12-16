Saturday, December 16, 2023
Iodine deficiency lead to impaired physical, mental development : Paediatrician

APP
December 16, 2023
HYDERABAD- Eminent paediatrician Dr Samreen Shaikh said that Iodine deficiency in children can lead to impaired physical and mental development, potentially causing issues like goitre, cognitive delays, and growth problems. Talking to APP here on Friday Dr Samreen Shaikh said that at present 40 percent of women and 60 percent of children were affected only in Sindh province due to iodine deficiency. She said lack of awareness, wrong perceptions about iodine salt, non-implementation of laws and inadequate performances of management concerns on the government and industrial side were the main reasons behind the poor usage of iodine salt, she added.

APP

