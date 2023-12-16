Israel forces admit killing three hostages in Gaza

TEL AVIV/GAZA - The Israel Defense Forces says that three Israeli hostages in Gaza were mistakenly identified as a threat and shot dead. “During combat in Shejai­ya (in northern Gaza), the IDF mis­takenly identified three Israeli hos­tages as a threat. As a result, the troops fired toward them and they were killed,” IDF spokesperson Dan­iel Hagari said at a briefing Friday.

“During searches and checks in the area in which the incident occurred, a suspicion arose over the identities of the deceased. Their bodies were transferred to Israeli territory for examination, after which it was con­firmed that they were three Israeli hostages,” he added. The IDF began reviewing the incident immediate­ly, Hagari said. “The IDF emphasizes that this is an active combat zone in which ongoing fighting over the last few days has occurred. Immediate lessons from the event have been learned, which have been passed on to all IDF troops in the field.” “The IDF expresses deep remorse over the tragic incident and sends the families its heartfelt condolences. Our national mission is to locate the missing and return all the hostages home,” he added.

The Israel Defense Forces an­nounced on Friday that troops oper­ating in Gaza had recovered the bod­ies of two soldiers and one civilian hostage who were taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7. The military also announced the deaths of three more soldiers as heavy fighting continued in the Strip. The returned soldiers were named as Cpl. Nik Beizer, 19, and Sgt. Ron Sherman, 19. The civilian was iden­tified as Elia Toledano, a 28-year-old French-Israeli citizen. Both Beiz­er and Sherman were working at the IDF’s Gaza District Coordination and Liaison near the Erez border cross­ing, which coordinates permits and the passage of goods through the crossing into Gaza.

srael believes 132 hostages are in Gaza – 112 of whom are thought to be alive and 20 are thought to be dead, Prime Minister Benjamin Net­anyahu’s office told CNN Friday.

Israel considers those declared dead to still be hostages, the prime minister’s office said. According to the statement, 110 were released alive, of which 86 were Israelis and 24 foreigners. Eight of the abduct­ees were killed and had been locat­ed by IDF soldiers, according to the prime minister’s office.