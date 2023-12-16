Karachi Commissioner directs officials to continue price checking campaign

KARACHI - Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput on Friday asked the officers to continue the campaign against illegal profiteering and make it effective by ensuring strict implementation of notified prices of essential commodities. According to details, action was taken against 78 illegal profiteers, said a statement. A fine of Rs376,000 was imposed on illegal profiteers including grocery, meat, poultry, milk, vegetable and fruit sellers. According to the details, a fine of Rs216,000 was collected from 42 illegal profiteers in South, Rs25,000 was imposed on eight profiteers in the East, Rs28,000 on nine profiteers in the West, and a fine of Rs40,000 was imposed on three profiteers in the Central District. In Malir District action was taken against seven profiteers in which a fine of Rs15,000 was levied, in Korangi district four profiteers were fined Rs28,000, while in Kemari district five challans were issued and a fine of Rs24,000 was imposed during the price checking campaign.